The first floor has six bedrooms (four double, one twin and one single); the second floor has four doubles and two twins there are two family bedrooms and two double bedrooms on the third floor.

This popular 16-bedroom hotel and detached house in Cleveleys is on the Market for £895,000

The well-known and popular  16-bedroom Briardene Hotel and Brasserie in Cleveleys is in exceptional order throughout. It has a strong local following and is open to members of the public.

In addition there is an adjoining three-bedroom detached house which is included in the sale.

On the ground floor is a stylish and contemporary dining area with bar and seating for 33 guests.
There is an enclosed sun garden to the front of the property with seating for 12 diners, a first floor terrace, car parking to the front for four cars and room for six at the side.
Briardene Hotel56 Kelso Ave,Thornton Cleveleys -895,000
All letting bedrooms are en-suite with TVs and room refreshments.
