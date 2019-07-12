This modern four bedroom detached house in Freckleton Village is up for sale for 260,000

This is a superb extended modern detached house situated in a much sought-after residential area in Freckleton village.

Here we take a closer look around the property in Richardson Close, Freckleton:

The accommodation, which is fitted with gas central heating and double glazing.
The spacious lounge includes a living flame coal-effect gas fire in a modern surround.
The fitted kitchen comes complete with complementary granite work tops, Belfast-style sink unit, Rangemaster five-ring gas cooker and other integrated appliances.
There are four bedrooms in the property.
