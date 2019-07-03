This is when you need to renew your tax credits by to avoid missing out on payments

Have your say

HM Revenue and Customs is reminding 12,000 tax credits customers in Blackpool that they must renew their tax credits by July 31 – or their payments will stop.

HMRC said there were 3,400 in Fylde and 5,500 in Wyre who needed to renew their details for Child or Working Tax Credits.

Angela MacDonald, director general for customer services at HMRC, said: “We know that our customers lead busy lives, which is why our online services are available day and night.

“Customers can complete their tax credit renewals at a time convenient to them. Renewing on time is vital to ensure that their payments don’t stop.”

Tax credits help working families with targeted financial support.

Customers can log into GOV.UK to renew and check on the progress of their renewal.