This is the huge cashpot won by bingo lovers in Blackpool this year

One of Blackpool's biggest bingo halls has been named the luckiest gaming venue in the north west.

Punters at the Mecca Bingo, in Talbot Road, have shared £2,564,576 in prize money since the start of 2019.

The whopping payout makes the club the luckiest Mecca nightspot in the north west paying out £500,000 more than next placed venue in Birkenhead, Merseyside.

Across all Mecca’s 77 clubs, there has been an average of £265,000 won per day this year.

Nick Cook, general manager at Mecca Bingo Blackpool, said: “We are incredibly proud to reveal the life-changing sums of money that have been won throughout 2019 by our players.

"Not only have our customers tested their luck at winning our whopping prize giveaways, but they have also experienced the sociable environment available in club offering the community lots of bingo fun.

"Our total prize winnings of £2,564,576 just goes to show you have the chance to win big at bingo.”