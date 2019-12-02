This is how you can help out food banks in Blackpool, Fleetwood and Fylde

As we enter December, one of the coldest months of the year, The Gazette has been finding out what the food banks across the Fylde coast are planning during the festive month and how they have been coping throughout the year.

FYLDE FOODBANK

Stocking up for the winter months

If people want to help the Fylde Foodbank over the Christmas period they can drop off donations at The Annex , URC, St Georges Road, St Annes, on a Tuesday or Thursday between 11am to 3pm or the Citizens Advice Bureau, Moor Street, Kirkham on Monday or Friday between 10.30am to 2pm.

Christine Miller from the food bank said: “We are always short of tin meat, fish and long life milk but little treats such as chocolates and biscuits bring a smile to faces.”

BLACKPOOL FOOD BANK

Anyone with items to donate can drop them off at Dickson Road Self Storage, 48 Dickson Road, Blackpool from Monday to Saturday between 9am to 4pm or at Blackpool Food Bank, 64B Cornwall Avenue (Commercial Building) from Monday to Friday between 9am to 2.30pm.

Neil Reid, who runs the food bank, said they accept a wide range of items but there is an emphasis on meat-based products such as tinned Irish stew and chicken curry.

Neil added: “With Christmas, any festive items such as mince pies, puddings and selection boxes are also brilliant.

“We unfortunately can’t accept perishable foods, items past their use by or best before date and any opened jars or tins.”

THE ST VINCENT PAUL FLEETWOOD FOOD BANK

People can donate to Fleetwood Food Bank in different ways.

Fleetwood’s Asda store on Dock Street provides a trolly which customers can drop food into every week.

And the public can go along to St Edmund’s RC Church, Melbourne Avenue, every Wednesday between 9am and 1pm, and drop donated food off.

People are asked to avoid perishable items and instead offer tinned and packet items and even baby food.

If people phone the number 0782 1498161 and leave a message, the voluntary team may be able to pick up donations if needed.