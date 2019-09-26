This is how many Lancashire areas have struck lucky in the People's Postcode Lottery in the past year

It's been a lucky year for some Lancashire folk who play the People's Postcode Lottery.
This month, two neighbours in Collins Hill Lane, Chipping struck lottery gold sharing a £90,000 prize pot.
But they weren't the only ones this year.
Since October 2018, 87,258 Lancashire people have won prizes, sharing a cash pot of a massive £3,621,850.
So where did the big money go? Here are the winning cash prizes and the specific postcodes they went to:
3 players won £60,000 each in
FY6 7SF in February 2019
FY8 1SN in August 2019
PR3 2WQ on September 2019
14 players won £30,000 in
FY6 7SF in February 2019
BB11 5PT in April 2019
LA2 6JB in July 2019
FY8 1SN in August 2019
PR3 2WQ on September 2019
5 players won £3,000 in
LA5 9AJ in January 2019
FY7 8NY in January 2019
PR26 9FL in February 2019
BB5 0BA in June 2019
BB2 4PX in September 2019
36 players won £2,000 in
Wins from November 2018 to date
Postcodes include PR7 1LX, FY6 7JQ, BB3 0PW, LA2 9DD and PR4 4ZR
570 players won £1,000 in
Wins every month from October 2018 to date
Postcodes include BB10 2BL, FY4 4JS, PR5 8JY, OL13 9DA and FY8 3DB
2 players won dream holidays (£4,000 holiday vouchers and £1,000 spending money) in
BB12 8TW in February 2019