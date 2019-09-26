This is how many Lancashire areas have struck lucky in the People's Postcode Lottery in the past year

Have your say

It's been a lucky year for some Lancashire folk who play the People's Postcode Lottery.

This month, two neighbours in Collins Hill Lane, Chipping struck lottery gold sharing a £90,000 prize pot.

That winning feeling: One lucky winner celebrates

But they weren't the only ones this year.

Since October 2018, 87,258 Lancashire people have won prizes, sharing a cash pot of a massive £3,621,850.

So where did the big money go? Here are the winning cash prizes and the specific postcodes they went to:

3 players won £60,000 each in

FY6 7SF in February 2019

FY8 1SN in August 2019

PR3 2WQ on September 2019

14 players won £30,000 in

FY6 7SF in February 2019

BB11 5PT in April 2019

LA2 6JB in July 2019

FY8 1SN in August 2019

PR3 2WQ on September 2019

5 players won £3,000 in

LA5 9AJ in January 2019

FY7 8NY in January 2019

PR26 9FL in February 2019

BB5 0BA in June 2019

BB2 4PX in September 2019

36 players won £2,000 in

Wins from November 2018 to date

Postcodes include PR7 1LX, FY6 7JQ, BB3 0PW, LA2 9DD and PR4 4ZR

570 players won £1,000 in

Wins every month from October 2018 to date

Postcodes include BB10 2BL, FY4 4JS, PR5 8JY, OL13 9DA and FY8 3DB

2 players won dream holidays (£4,000 holiday vouchers and £1,000 spending money) in

BB12 8TW in February 2019