This four bedroom detached home set in its own grounds in Thornton is up for sale for £350,000

This detached house, set in its own grounds with plenty of off-road parking and a garage, is in a great location and has massive potential.

Here we take a look around:

It comprises entrance hallway; lounge with multi-fuel stove set into the chimney breast.
The garden is mainly laid to lawn with well established borders.
The breakfast kitchen is fitted with a matching range of base and wall units with round edge wortkops, one-and-a-half bowl stainless steel sink with mixer taps and tiled splashbacks, built-under electric double oven.
There is also a utility room with plumbing for a washing machine; study; downstairs bedroom; and downstairs bathroom.
