This extended modern detached house with a lovely large garden in Poulton is on the market for £215,000

The Rowans, Poulton-Le-FyldeFY6 7UW -215,000
This  extended modern detached house is in a residential area close to the  town of Poulton-Le-Fylde and within the catchment area of good schools of all levels.

The Rowans, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 7UW - £215,000

The accommodation is double glazed and has gas central heating.

The property comprises of a hall; cloakroom/WC; spacious lounge with a period style fireplace; fitted kitchen/diner.

