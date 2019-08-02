This 3-bed semi-detached home in Blackpool is on the market for £145,000 This 3-bed semi-detahced in Blackpool is on the market for 145,000 Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say A beautifully presented three-bedroom semi -detached house situated in a much sought-after residential location, close to the Armfield Academy and within walking distance of Highfield Road, with its coffee bars, shops and restaurants. Here we take a closer look inside: Fifth Avenue, Blackpool, FY4 2ES -145,000 The lounge with fireplace and open archway leading into the dining kitchen. The kitchen is fitted with integrated appliances. The accommodation has an open archway into the dining kitchen, and amodern, fitted open-plan kitchen/diner. The hall includes understairs storage; cloakroom/WC. To the first floor are three bedrooms with fitted storage. The modern four-piece family bathroom The accommodation, which has uPVC double glazing and gas central heating, as well as basement rooms, gardens and off-street parking. This is how much it costs to buy houses in these 12 popular postcodes in and around Blackpool