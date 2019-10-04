This 3-bed home near Stanley Park in Blackpool is up for sale - for £127,950
This terraced property has been transformed inside for open plan living and is well presented throughout.
You can take a look around here:
Abbotsford Road, Stanley Park, Blackpool, FY3 9RX - 127,950
Unusually for a terraced home, it also has a south-westerly facing, attractive garden.
Inside, the ample open plan living space comprises a lounge with wooden laminate flooring.
Through to the dining room with doorway leading outside to the garden, and a swish, modern, fully-fitted kitchen with a range of integral appliances.
