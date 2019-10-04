This 3-bed home near Stanley Park in Blackpool is up for sale - for 127,950

This 3-bed home near Stanley Park in Blackpool is up for sale - for £127,950

This terraced property has been transformed inside for open plan living and is well presented throughout.

You can take a look around here:

Abbotsford Road, Stanley Park, Blackpool, FY3 9RX - 127,950
Abbotsford Road, Stanley Park, Blackpool, FY3 9RX - 127,950
other
Buy a Photo
Unusually for a terraced home, it also has a south-westerly facing, attractive garden.
Unusually for a terraced home, it also has a south-westerly facing, attractive garden.
other
Buy a Photo
Inside, the ample open plan living space comprises a lounge with wooden laminate flooring.
Inside, the ample open plan living space comprises a lounge with wooden laminate flooring.
other
Buy a Photo
Through to the dining room with doorway leading outside to the garden, and a swish, modern, fully-fitted kitchen with a range of integral appliances.
Through to the dining room with doorway leading outside to the garden, and a swish, modern, fully-fitted kitchen with a range of integral appliances.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2