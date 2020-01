Lancashire has some of the best country walking in England, from short, gentle rambles to long distance treks.

Here's a selection of the best wlaks to tempt you out of your easy chair and out and about into the glorious countryside on your doorstep. Specific details on these and more walks can be found here.

Walk in the footsteps of author J.R.R. Tolkien who regularly stayed at Stonyhurst College in the Ribble Valley. This five and a half mile walk explores the richly beautiful surroundings that inspired him

In the shadow of Pendle Hill lie pretty villages, which tell a story of intrigue and witchcraft nearly 400 years old. Follow in the footsteps of the legendary Pendle Witches on this seven and a half mile walk.

A West Pennine Moors Trail circular walk takes in some fantastic views of the surrounding countryside from Darwen Moors. Darwen Tower was built to celebrate Queen Victorias Diamond Jubilee in 1897.

The Wayside Arts Trail leads up to Burnleys Panopticon, Singing Ringing Tree, at Crown Point. This route gives two walks of eight and three miles.

Explore the area just north of Preston, known as the Lancashire Milk fields, on this six mile circular walk starting and finishing in the village of Inglewhite.

Discover Padiham and the surrounding countryside on this four mile circular walk. The walk includes natural woodlands and views of Gawthorpe Hall.

Along the seafront is flat, pedestrianised and ideal for a stroll or a cycle and pushchair or wheelchair users. It is also great to capture that perfect picture, selfie or beautiful sunset!

A circular walk starting and finishing at Garstang main car park by the River Wyre'(next to High Street). Terrain Easy walking conditions but can be muddy across the farm fields.

A leisurely walk that starts and finishes at the inn. It begins from the outside dining area and goes along the banks of the River Wyre, through pleasant fields and down country lanes