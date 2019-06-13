These perfectly located holiday flats in Blackpool are up for sale for £159,000 These perfectly located holiday flats in Blackpool are up for sale for 159,000 Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Six self-contained South Shore holiday flats with one bedroom apartment are available. Here we take a closer look around the latest property of the week. The Celebration, 1 Barton Avenue, Blackpool Property comprises two ground floor flats with open plan lounge/diner with bedroom, kitchen, shower, toilet; laundry room; Lower ground floor private open plan lounge/diner leading to alcove kitchen, master bedroom, bathroom. First floor flat featuring open plan lounge/diner with bedroom, kitchen, shower and toilet. Fourth flat with open plan lounge/kitchen/diner with breakfast bar, double bedroom, bedroom with bunk beds, shower and toilet. Second floor flat featuring open plan lounge with bedroom, kitchen/diner, shower and toilet. Sixth flat comprising open plan lounge/diner, kitchen, double bedroom, bedroom with bunk-beds. Property with Kendricks Commercial - The Celebration, 1 Barton'Avenue, Blackpool - 159,000 PICTURE SPECIAL: TV licences on the agenda as Pensioners' Parliament march through Blackpool