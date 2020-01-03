These are the new flight destinations coming to Manchester Airport in 2020
Now Christmas and New Year are quickly becoming a distant memory, you can start turning your attention to the summer holidays.
With more than 20 new destinations announced for 2020 from Manchester Airport, there are plenty to choose from. Here we take a closer look at some of the new flight destinations and when they come into effect. Visit the Manchester Airport website for more details.
1. Banjul, Gambia
A new route from Manchester to Banjul, Gambia, started on December 16 and is set to run through until April 27, 2020.