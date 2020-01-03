These are the new flight destinations coming to Manchester Airport in 2020

With more than 20 new destinations announced for 2020 from Manchester Airport, there are plenty to choose from. Here we take a closer look at some of the new flight destinations and when they come into effect. Visit the Manchester Airport website for more details.

1. Banjul, Gambia A new route from Manchester to Banjul, Gambia, started on December 16 and is set to run through until April 27, 2020. TUI

2. Innsbruck and Verona If you are planning to head of for some ski action then you'll be pleased to know that Jet2 has already launched two new ski destinations this winter.

3. Riga, Latvia Latvian airline airBaltic will launch scheduled flights between Manchester and Riga, Latvia on March 29, 2020.

4. Boston A new daily peak summer service with Delta Airlines to Boston will be operating from Manchester from May 22, 2020.

