These are the least expensive properties in Lancashire, according to Zoopla
If you're property hunting on a tight budget, these houses might be just what you're looking for.
Property website Zoopla have checked their records and come up with the ultimate list of bargain properties available in Lancashire.
1. 27,000
Euston Road, Morecambe LA4
2. 32,000
Kensington Road, Morecambe LA4
3. 34,995
10-12 Queens Promenade, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2
4. 34,995
Ingham Street, Padiham, Burnley BB12
