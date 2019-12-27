These are the least expensive properties in Lancashire, according to Zoopla

Property website Zoopla have checked their records and come up with the ultimate list of bargain properties available in Lancashire.

1. 27,000 Euston Road, Morecambe LA4 other Buy a Photo

2. 32,000 Kensington Road, Morecambe LA4 other Buy a Photo

3. 34,995 10-12 Queens Promenade, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 other Buy a Photo

4. 34,995 Ingham Street, Padiham, Burnley BB12 other Buy a Photo

View more