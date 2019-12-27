Least expensive properties

These are the least expensive properties in Lancashire, according to Zoopla

If you're property hunting on a tight budget, these houses might be just what you're looking for.

Property website Zoopla have checked their records and come up with the ultimate list of bargain properties available in Lancashire.

Euston Road, Morecambe LA4

1. 27,000

Kensington Road, Morecambe LA4

2. 32,000

10-12 Queens Promenade, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2

3. 34,995

Ingham Street, Padiham, Burnley BB12

4. 34,995

