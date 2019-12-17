These are the dogs and cats looking for a forever home in Blackpool this Christmas
If you are looking for a family pet this Christmas, the Blackpool & North Lancs RSPCA branch has 18 dogs and cats waiting to be re-homed.
Tuesday 17 December 2019 10:32
If you think you might be able to give one of these dogs or cats a home, you can visit the
RSPCA website to learn more.
1. Socks
Socks is a 10 year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier. The RSPCA says: "Socks is an excitable girl who came into the centre as her previous owner could no longer give her the care she needed."
2. Misty
Misty is a 3-year-old domestic shorthair crossbreed. The RSPA says: "Misty is a gorgeous girl who is missing her home comforts after being abandoned in a cat carrier on someones door step."
3. Honey
Honey is a 9-year-old Bengal. The RSPCA says: "Beautiful Honey came into the centre as an emaciated stray. She is a friendly and loving cat however can be a little timid."
4. Wednesday & Pugsley
Both are Domestic Shorthair crossbreed and are between 6 and 12 months old. The RSPCA says: "Super friendly siblings have found themselves looking for a new home together after being abandoned at the centre."
