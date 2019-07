Summer is already well underway, but it is not too late to book a holiday for later this month. Last minute flight deals can be a great way to get a break at bargain prices.

There are a number of options at Manchester airport. Here are the cheapest last minute flights that you can book in July. The deals were correct as of July 2.

Fly to the west of Ireland form Manchester for as little as 36.

You could visit the beaches in the Channel Islands with a trip to Jersey for 49.

Flights out to a city break in the capital of Spanish island Mallorca cost as little as 49.

The classic canals and grand architecture of Venice only costs 49 to fly to from Manchester.

You can fly to the capital of the Algarve in southern Portugal for 62.

A city with great art and renowned nightlife, Amsterdam is a 65 flight away.

Head to France's world famous wine region with flights to Bordeaux starting at 36.

Historic Almeria in the south of Spain can be flown to for as little as 83.

The Danish capital is known for its location on a number of islands and its historic centre. Fly there from 87.