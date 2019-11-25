These are the 12 least deprived postcode areas in Blackpool according to the Index of Multiple Deprivation
The Gazette can today reveal 12 of the least deprived areas in Blackpool – and the streets that fall within them.
Data has been collected from the Index of Multiple Deprivation (IMD) which was most recently updated in September 2019.
1. FY3 7 and FY3 8,
Including Victoria hospital, Burwood Drive, Woodlands Avenue, Newton Drive East, Dauntesey Avenue, Plovers Way, Whinney Heys Road, and Heron Way
Google
other
2. FY5 1SF, Bispham
Icluding All Hallows Road, All Saints Road and Fleetwood Road
Google
other
3. FY2 0, FY2 9, and FY5 1
Including Norbreck Road, Kirkstone Drive, Mossom Lane, Guildford Avenue, Duncan Avenue, Falkirk Avenue, Everest Drive, Boston Avenue, and Oakland Avenue
Google
other
4. FY1 2, FY2 0, FY2 9 and FY5 1
Including Devonshire Road, Knowle Avenue, Argyll Road, Gosforth Road, Cleator Avenue, Calder Road, Pierston Avenue and Antrim Road
other
View more