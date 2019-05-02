These are the 12 Italian restaurants in Blackpool with five star food hygiene ratings
If you're planning on heading to an Italian restaurant in Blackpool, then you want to make sure they have a good food hygiene rating.
These are the 12 Italian restaurants in Blackpool that have been inspected and given a five star rating by the Food Standards Agency. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.
1. Amaro
109 Church Street Blackpool - FY1 1HU - 5 stars - 18 September 2018
Shutterstock
2. Ambrosini's
19 Squires Gate Lane Blackpool - FY4 1SN - 5 stars - 12 March 2019
Google
3. Bella Italia
75 Victoria Street Blackpool - FY1 4RJ - 5 stars - 23 January 2018
Google
4. Bella Italia
23 Church Street Blackpool - FY1 1HJ - 5 stars - 13 February 2018
Google
