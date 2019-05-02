Italian

These are the 12 Italian restaurants in Blackpool with five star food hygiene ratings

If you're planning on heading to an Italian restaurant in Blackpool, then you want to make sure they have a good food hygiene rating.

These are the 12 Italian restaurants in Blackpool that have been inspected and given a five star rating by the Food Standards Agency. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

109 Church Street Blackpool - FY1 1HU - 5 stars - 18 September 2018

1. Amaro

19 Squires Gate Lane Blackpool - FY4 1SN - 5 stars - 12 March 2019

2. Ambrosini's

75 Victoria Street Blackpool - FY1 4RJ - 5 stars - 23 January 2018

3. Bella Italia

23 Church Street Blackpool - FY1 1HJ - 5 stars - 13 February 2018

4. Bella Italia

