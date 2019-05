These are the 12 Asian restaurants in Blackpool that have been inspected and given a four or five star rating by the Food Standards Agency. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Boonnak Thai Restaurant 60 Topping Street Blackpool - FY1 3AQ - 5 stars - 22 May 2018

2. Easy East 120-122 Promenade Blackpool - FY1 1RA - 5 stars - 30 August 2018

3. Gurkha Restaurant & Bar Gurkha Buffet Restaurant & Bar 148-154 Waterloo Road Blackpool - FY4 2AF - 5 stars - 20 March 2019

4. Jade Delight 69 Bond Street Blackpool - FY4 1BW - 5 stars - 29 September 2018

