These are the 10 most expensive streets in Lancashire - according to Zoopla

These are the 10 most expensive streets in Lancashire - according to Zoopla

Online property agent Zoopla has released a list of the 10 most expensive roads in Lancashire.

Here is the full Zoopla list, from lowest average house price to highest:

Granville Park West, Ormskirk L39 - 802,983

1. Granville Park West

Granville Park West, Ormskirk L39 - 802,983
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Vicarage Lane, Ormskirk L40 - 814,475

2. Vicarage Lane

Vicarage Lane, Ormskirk L40 - 814,475
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Springwood Drive, Ormskirk L40 - 818,215

3. Springwood Drive

Springwood Drive, Ormskirk L40 - 818,215
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Cranes Lane, Ormskirk L40 - 869,373

4. Cranes Lane

Cranes Lane, Ormskirk L40 - 869,373
Google
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3