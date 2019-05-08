Houses

These are 9 of the most expensive houses for sale in Lancashire right now

If you’re hoping to buy a property in the Lancashire area, there are currently numerous houses on the market - with some costing a considerable amount more than others.

These are 9 of the most expensive houses currently for sale in Lancashire, as advertised on Zoopla.

This property is located on Whitegate Fold, Charnock Richard, Chorley PR7 and is situated within its own secluded grounds of around 3 and a half acres, including a paddock and twin stables. Property agent: Reeds Rains

1. 4 bed detached house - Chorley - Offers over 850,000

Located on Blacksticks Lane, Preston PR3, this traditional farmhouse is full of character and unique charm. With a 5 acre countryside plot, this property offers beautiful views from all aspects. Property agent: Purplebricks

2. 3 bed detached house - Preston - 850,000

This 5 bed equestrian property is located on Back Lane, Charnock Richard, Chorley PR7 and sits in its own five acre gated plot. Property agent: Keenans

3. 5 bed equestrian property - Chorley - 850,000

Located on Old Nab Road, Langho, Blackburn BB6, this property is nestled in a quaint hamlet of four properties in a peaceful area, close to the neighbouring towns of Whalley, Blackburn and Clitheroe. Property agent: Keenans

4. 5 bed detached house - Blackburn - 895,000

