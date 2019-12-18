These are 10 of the most festive street names in Blackpool
The decorations are up, the Christmas shopping is almost done and the big day is just around the corner.
And that got us wondering...are there any festive street names in Blackpool? Here is what we found:
1. Chestnut Avenue
Chestnut is a popular Christmas treat as well as a popular street name in Blackpool.
2. Chestnut Close
Chestnuts are not just good for roasting, they're also good for street names.
3. Church Street
There's nothing like a church carol service to put you in the festive mood. There are 8 great events taking place across the resort this month.
4. Fir Tree Place
Christmas wouldn't be the same without these trees.
