These are 10 of the most festive street names in Blackpool

The decorations are up, the Christmas shopping is almost done and the big day is just around the corner.

And that got us wondering...are there any festive street names in Blackpool? Here is what we found:

Chestnut is a popular Christmas treat as well as a popular street name in Blackpool.

1. Chestnut Avenue

Chestnuts are not just good for roasting, they're also good for street names.

2. Chestnut Close

There's nothing like a church carol service to put you in the festive mood. There are 8 great events taking place across the resort this month.

3. Church Street

Christmas wouldn't be the same without these trees.

4. Fir Tree Place

