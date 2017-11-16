The search begins for our Italian Restaurant of the Year

We are on the hunt for the best Italian Restaurant of 2017.

A pasta or a pizza? Spaghetti or penne? Pepperoni or anchovy?We all love to sit down to an Italian meal and, with thousands of Italian restaurants in the UK, we all have our favourite.

Now we want you to tell us which local restaurant gets your vote.

It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, traditional-style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find in only the restaurant you use.

Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the outrageous décor of the restaurant? Maybe it’s so much more than a place you go to for a pizza or a pasta? We have drawn up a shortlist of restaurants and eateries that will compete for the title of Italian Restaurant of the Year 2017.

The details of eligible restaurants will be published online until Saturday, November 25, 2017.

So who is deserving of a place in our top ten?

To vote from the list, simply return the coupon in today's Gazette back to us, stating the voting number, full name and address of the Italian restaurant you wish to nominate. Nominations close on Wednesday, November 29, 2017.

Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted.

Coupons hand delivered to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

Vote for your favourite:

1, Piazza Italia, 8 Cedar Square, Blackpool

2, Bella Italia, 23 - 25 Church Street, Blackpool

3, Pizza Express, 86 - 94 Church Street, Blackpool

4, Amaro, 109 Church Street, Blackpool

5, La Fontana, 17 Clifton Street, Blackpool

6, Sapori, 32 Clifton Street, Blackpool

7, Nunzio’s, 2 Queen Street, Blackpool

8, Mamma’s Restaurant, 40 Topping Street, Blackpool

9, Prezzo, 19 Victoria Street, Blackpool

10, Bella Pasta, 75 Victoria Street, Blackpool

11, Ciao Ciao Italian Restaurant, 300 Devonshire Road, Blackpool

12, Terra Nostra, 50 Red Bank Road, Blackpool

13, La Piazza Restaurant, 65-67 Red Bank Road, Blackpool

14, Casa Franco, 461 Promenade, Blackpool

15, Faringo’s, 553 New S Promenade, Blackpool

16, Pizza Hut, 3 - 4 Ocean Boulevard, Blackpool

17, Ambrosini’s, 19 Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool

18, San Marco’s, 513 Lytham Road, Blackpool

19, Italio, 1 Highfield Road, Blackpool

20, Pizza Hut, Cherry Tree Road North, Blackpool

21, La Dolce Vita, 30 Nutter Road, Thornton Cleveleys

22, Pulcinella Ristorante, 3 Bispham Road, Thornton Cleveleys

23, Mimmo, 7 Victoria Road East, Thornton Cleveleys

24, Pulci Pizza, 22B Breck Road, Poulton

25, Rico’s, 11 Tithebarn Street, Poulton

26, Tiggis Pizzeria Restaurants, Orchard Road, St Annes

27, Prezzo, 18 - 20 St Annes Road West, St. Annes

28, Portofino, 10 Henry Street, Lytham