Houses

The best and worst places for selling your house fast in the Blackpool area

If you’re looking to buy or sell a house in the Blackpool area, latest data shows that it’s taking an average of just over 15 weeks for properties to sell across the Blackpool postcodes.

According to Property Solvers, these are the best and worst postcodes in Blackpool for selling your house in a short amount of time, ranked from fastest to slowest selling. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

16 weeks

1. FY1

16 weeks
14 weeks

2. FY4

14 weeks
14 weeks

3. FY5

14 weeks
15 weeks

4. FY3

15 weeks
