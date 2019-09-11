The £450 car turned into a 'disco machine' to raise money for Brian House around Europe

A pair of Blackpool men are taking a £450 car which they have created into a mobile disco across Europe to raise money for a resort hospice.

Stuart Holt, 46 and Neil Wallace, 37, both from Marton, are taking the 2004 Saab 9-5 Aero, which has done more than 200,000 miles, on the Screwball Rally to raise cash for Brian House Children’s Hospice.

Lionel Vinyl poses with Brian House staff, Stuart and Neil with the 450 Saab.

The car has been turned into a ‘disco machine’ including speakers, a lighting rig and even a disco ball.

The Screwball Rally is a five-day day European road trip through France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, and Switzerland.

Stuart, who is a mobile DJ and wedding host, said: “We will be travelling nearly 3500 miles and driving about 10 hours each day but we are looking forward to it.

“Lots of people have already had photos with the car and it’s great to see everyone smiling.”

Neil Wallace and Stuart Holt

Electrician Neil added: “We have self funded the car and trip so all the money raised will go to Brian House.”

They were joined by former Radio Wave DJ and Blackpool entertainer Lionel Vinyl at Brian House ahead of their trip which starts in Dover on Wednesday, September 18.

Lionel said: “They have spent so much time getting the car ready and it looks brilliant and the speakers sound amazing. I love that it’s funky and groovy and it’s all for a good cause”

A Brian House spokesman said: “ We are really grateful that Stuart and Neil have chosen to support their local children’s hospice with this amazing adventure and wish them the very best of luck with their travels across Europe in the disco machine.”

The car will be driven around Europe to raise money for the hospice

Some features include a disco ball towbar