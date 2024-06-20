A new concept in the world of electric scooters - try the high quality of the iScooter

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 20th Jun 2024, 18:33 BST
iScooter iX5 Off Road Electric Scooter, the thrill of a lifetime. Regular price £825.99, sale price £595.99.
If you’re on the lookout for an electric scooter than we have found a brand new concept which suits all ages and abilities, and price ranges - why not try the high quality of the iScooter?

With a steadily increasing rider base surpassing 70,000, iScooter has been committed since 2012 to designing, improving, and conceptualising high-quality electric scooters.

Its wide array of scooters is designed for adults, teenagers, and children alike.

Furthermore, each of its scooters showcases unique features crafted to suit a variety of riders, so feel at liberty to explore and find the ideal match for your requirements.

The budget friendly iScooter i8 Electric Scooter. Regular price £315.99, sale price £208.99.
The i8 Lightweight Scooter is budget friendly as it's perfect for navigating city streets and getting you to your destination in style. Say goodbye to expensive transportation options and hello to affordable convenience with the high-value i8 electric scooter.

To see the vast range of scooters available, accessories and much more please visit https://www.iscooterglobal.co.uk/collections/electric-scooter

