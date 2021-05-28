In this guide to the best bingo sites in the UK, we’re going to take a look at the top sites you can sign up for today. We’ll explain exactly what makes each site attractive and why perhaps you should sign up. We’ll also be answering your most popular bingo questions right now.

First Look at the Best Bingo Sites in the UK:

1. Best bingo site overall - The Sun Bingo

2. Best for new players - Lucky Pants Bingo

3. Best for live bingo online - Mecca Bingo

4. Best for casino games - Kitty Bingo

5. Best for low wagering requirements - Buzz Bingo

6. Best for free bingo - Gala Bingo

7. Best for networked games - Fabulous Bingo

8. Best for reward schemes - PlayOjo Bingo

9. Best new site - Pizazz Bingo

10. Best for slots - Zeus Bingo

The Runner-Ups:

Ranking Methodology: How We Chose the Best Bingo Sites

The bingo games and bingo rooms

It’s the sites with the most games and rooms that tend to offer a more thrilling, varied and rewarding experience. In other words, quantity and quality. They also tend to offer more exclusive games.

Bingo bonuses and promotions

We wanted to find the sites that offered the best bonuses, jackpots and reward schemes so that you don’t always have to keep gambling with your own money.

Wagering requirements

One of the problems with bingo bonuses is that the wagering requirements can sometimes be so steep that you have to play with a lot of your own money before you can withdraw any bonus winnings.

For this reason, we aimed to find sites that offered fair (low-to-no) wagering requirements.

Website design and navigation

A bingo site that’s easy to use means you won’t experience frustration if you can’t find a specific game/room before the game begins. It also means good site speed/loading time, a responsive mobile app, and an all-round pleasant user experience.

The Top Bingo Sites in the UK

1. The Sun Bingo - Best Overall Online Bingo Site

● Established brand

● Great game variety

● Safe and secure site

● Regular promos and rewards

The Sun Bingo was launched by The Sun newspaper group and retains those familiar red and white colours we all know. It’s a Virtue Fusion site, which means you’re guaranteed some of the most exciting and innovative games in town. There are also live casino and table games to go alongside its bingo offerings.

With 10+ bingo rooms, a good welcome bonus and hundreds of games to choose from, The Sun Bingo gets big thumbs up as the best overall bingo site at the moment. It’s also trustworthy, the site is easy to navigate and the jackpots are generous.

The only disappointment is that the wagering requirements, while low by some standards, are still higher than most others on this list.

2. Lucky Pants Bingo - Best for New Players

● Generous welcome offer

● Great mobile client

● Unlimited withdrawals/no withdrawal restrictions

● Top-rated VIP club

Lucky Pants Bingo easily has the best name ever for a bingo site. It backs its whimsical name up with an attractive offer for newbies and excellent perks that you don’t always see at bingo sites. These include no limits on withdrawals, as well as very fast withdrawals - most will be processed within just 10 minutes.

All the classic bingo games are here, including 90-ball and 80-ball bingo, although some fans might have preferred it if there were at least one live dealer game.

3. Mecca Bingo - Best for Live Bingo

● Attractive welcome bingo bonus

● Great community of bingo players

● Exclusive games from the Mecca brand

The Mecca Bingo welcome bonus stands out thanks to very low wagering requirements. Apart from bonus lovers, Mecca Bingo should also appeal to anyone who wants their bingo site to come with a real community feel. Having been around since 2003, Mecca has attracted thousands of bingo goers over the years, and the chatrooms are always buzzing with lively chatter and banter.

There are exclusive jackpots to win too, while the customer service gets the nod from us. If we have one criticism it’s that withdrawals take up to 3 days to process, which seems a bit too long.

4. Kitty Bingo - Best for Casino Games

● Hundreds of games to play

● 24/7 live chat

● Generous welcome offer for new players

At Kitty Bingo, you can expect great games (and game variety), cash prizes and daily jackpots. Playability is good, the user layout is seamless and there is so much bingo going on all the time that it should suit even the most voracious bingo fan who literally can’t get enough bingo.

However, it would be nice if some of the promotions didn’t require an opt-in - but you can’t have everything, right?

5. Buzz Bingo - Best for Low Wagering Requirements

● Low wagering requirements on bonuses

● 10+ bingo rooms

● Popular VIP club

● Hundreds of slots games

Buzz Bingo emerged from the ashes of Gala Bingo a few years back. Gala is still around as an online bingo site, but many of their clubs have been re-branded as Buzz Bingo.

And while Buzz has only been around for a few years, it’s already scooped a handful of awards. A classy, friendly site with excellent bonuses and seamless gameplay, its bingo arsenal includes all the classics plus lots of themed games.

Where it stands out is with its very generous low wagering requirements welcome bonus, a fantastic VIP scheme, as well as its lively online community. It’s hard to say anything bad about it, but it’s a tad disappointing that you can only get into the VIP club if you’ve been invited first.

6. Gala Bingo - Best Free Bingo

● Top-notch mobile client

● 50+ bingo games

● Frequent competitions with attractive prizes

● Busy chat rooms

Gala Bingo is one of Britain’s biggest names in bingo, although the brand is now fully online.

The site has won numerous awards over the years, it offers a number of exclusive bingo games including Emmerdale and Coronation Street Bingo, and it’s one of the most trustworthy and safe bingo sites you can use.

However, some players might prefer to find a site that offers more and bigger promos, but other than that Gala is still a classy, top-rated bingo site.

7. Fabulous Bingo - Best for Networked Games

● 100+ slots

● Good mobile app

● Quick withdrawal process

If getting to choose between standalone and networked bingo games matters to you, Fabulous Bingo might be a good option. It offers the best of both worlds alongside 10+ bingo rooms, hundreds of slots and a fast withdrawal process.

A good mobile app is a real treat, too, but fairly high wagering requirements means the welcome bonus isn’t our favourite.

8. PlayOjo Bingo - Best for Reward Schemes

● Loads of rewards including loyalty perks and spins

● No wagering requirements

● Attractive jackpots

PlayOjo delivers the goods on a number of fronts. However, what stands out here is an excellent rewards scheme that includes no wagering requirements.

Alongside regular perks and big prizes, PlayOjo prides itself on being the “fair casino.” It offers numerous banking options, fast withdrawals and exclusive games, including the Masked Singer UK bingo game.

Its layout is intuitive and easy to use, gaming content is seemingly endless, but we would have liked to have seen more bingo rooms (there are 9 at the time of writing).

9. Pizazz Bingo - Best New Bingo Site

● Great welcome offer

● 12+ bingo rooms

● 500+ slots

New players at Pizazz Bingo get a generous welcome offer to get things started. Pizazz is also brand spanking new for 2021 and shows wow users with its fresh look, exciting new games and jackpots.

And despite being a new site, Pizazz is run by established software provider Dragonfish. This means you can expect an arsenal of classic games to go alongside newer one, hundreds of slots, as well as over a dozen bingo rooms.

Penny bingo is available, too, and while live chat isn’t available 24/7, there are daily and weekly cash prizes on offer to keep the fun going.

10. Zeus Bingo - Best for Slots

● Hundreds of slots

● Spins as part of the welcome bonus

● Great user layout

● Fun Greek theme will appeal to some bingo players

Zeus Bingo gives you the chance to win spins as part of its welcome offer. Combined with over 600 slots, it’s our top pick for slot fans.

The site has been around for two years now, so it’s still a relative newcomer. However, it’s grown in popularity during those two years thanks to the fact that it’s always one of the first to release new games, its bonus spins, as well as other attractive prizes.

At 65x, wagering requirements are steep, but bingo fans who love a challenge will enjoy competing for trophies and rising up various levels in order to grab more prizes and perks.

Overall, Zeus is a fun, challenging and stupendously unique bingo site.

Online Bingo Guide and FAQs

Bingo vs Online Bingo Rooms: Which Rooms Attract More Players?

Online bingo has been around for over two decades now. But while traditional offline bingo in a real-life bingo hall is still popular, the fact that online bingo is more convenient and can be played anywhere at any time means that it’s surged in popularity.

Indeed, many sites such as The Sun Bingo and Buzz Bingo attract thousands of players each week, and this means you can expect lively chat rooms, lots of competitive bingo goers and a real community vibe.

Are Bingo Sites Safe?

To test how safe a bingo site is, you need to look for reputability and credibility. You can do this via review articles like ours, as well as reading user reviews and checking the site’s gambling license. If a bingo site is fully licensed, you can be sure that it’s safe and secure to use.

If you want to be even more diligent, you can also check a site’s encryption.

What Is the Best Online Bingo Game?

The best online bingo game is 90-ball bingo. This is the most popular bingo game of all time, and it’s available in bingo halls and online. You can play it at all the major bingo sites, including The Sun Bingo, Lucky Pants Bingo and Mecca Bingo.

90-ball bingo is one of a handful of bingo variants that are played on a 27-squared card. Other variants include 80-ball bingo and 75-ball bingo, which you can also find at the aforementioned sites.

Is Bingo Truly Random?

Bingo is a random game of chance. Whether a real-life bingo caller is drawing the numbers out, or whether a computer is generating the numbers, it’s all pure luck.

That doesn’t mean you can’t come up with a bingo strategy. However, your chances of winning all come down to RTP (Return to Player) which decides how much is paid out in winnings, and how much the bingo site keeps. All fully licensed bingo sites are kept in check by the UK gambling commission, so there’s no chance of foul play.

Bingo Industry Predictions

The online bingo industry isn’t in for any major changes, but we expect that the focus in 2021 will be on mobile, interactivity and quality.

This means bingo goers can expect a more dynamic, fast-paced and interactive gaming experience, and it also means that mobile apps will get better in terms of their responsiveness, web design and usability.

Where quality is concerned, meanwhile, we expect there to be fewer bingo sites in 2021, with the focus instead on higher-quality sites and apps.

What Makes a Bingo Site the Best?

The best online bingo sites stand out thanks to their excellent user layout, their easy signup process, their generous welcome offers, their game variety, their playability, as well as their safety and security and multiple payment options. In short, they offer the perfect combination of entertainment and usability.

What Are the Best Bingo Bonuses?

Bingo sites typically provide a few bonuses that help to keep the fun going when your luck has run out with your own cash:

● Welcome bonus

● Free spins

● VIP schemes

What Are the Best Bingo Software Providers?

The best bingo software providers include Dragonfish, NetENT, Microgaming CozyGames and PlayTech. These are giants of the online gaming world who have been around since the 1990s. With a focus on online casinos and online bingos, they have continually provided sites and apps with innovative and exciting games, as well as massive jackpots.

You can find games provided by these software providers on sites like The Sun Bingo, 888Ladies, Buzz Bingo and more. For example, Dragonfish powers 888Ladies and provides most of the games.

Can I Play on Bingo Sites Without Depositing?

Most sites require you to place a small initial deposit before you can start playing. Usually, this deposit ranges from £5 to £10 although some sites rarely ask for as much as £20.

However, there are some sites that let you play for free for a set amount of days without making an initial deposit. These include Buzz Bingo, Wink Bingo and The Sun Bingo. Moon Bingo, meanwhile, lets you play for 48 hours without depositing as a new player.

What Are the Usual Withdrawal Requirements?

Every single bingo site has its own withdrawal requirements and withdrawal restrictions. However, most sites have a minimum withdrawal amount but the good news is that this is generally small (around £5).

The best bingo site for withdrawals that we found was Lucky Pants Bingo, which sets no limits on withdrawals. This means you can draw as much or as little as you want, whenever you want.

Can I Play Bingo Games on Mobile?

Yes. All the top bingo sites, including those on our list, let you play on mobile. Some have a downloadable mobile app, while for others you just need to visit the website from your mobile device in order to get playing.

Gala Bingo is our top pick for mobile bingo thanks to its fantastic user layout and responsiveness.

The Final Takeaway on the Top UK Bingo Sites

Thank you for reading our guide to the best bingo sites in the UK. The next step is to decide which one(s) stand out to you, before taking a closer look. Then, you could create an account, make a small initial deposit, grab the welcome bonus - and get playing!

As there are many bingo sites in the UK, always check them out first and make an informative decision.

You probably don't need us to tell you that any form of gambling comes with risks and should not be undertaken as a solution to solve your financial troubles. It's worth remembering the phrase…the house always wins!

If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you call the National Problem Gambling Hotline at 0808 8020 133 or via the NetLine.

