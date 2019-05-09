Take a look inside this spacious three-bed semi-detached house on the market for £100,000 in Blackpool
This three-bedroom property is ideal for the first-time buyer.
Here we take a closer look inside:
The property is close to local amenities, shops and bus routes. An ideal opportunity for first time buyers or an investment project with no chain.
The property consists of a lounge/dining room, kitchen, three spacious bedrooms and a bathroom.
There is a west-facing rear garden, detached garage with power and inspection pit, plus a large driveway with off-road parking to front.
The property benefits from gas central heating and UPVC double glazing.
