Take a look inside a four-bedroom family home which really has the 'wow' factor

Take a look inside this £199,950 four-bedroom family home which really has the 'wow' factor

This modern detached house, set within the Wyre Borough catchment area, has been tastefully extended and transformed by the present owners to create a superb family home which certainly has the wow factor.

The accommodation briefly comprises hall; study/fourth bedroom; fully-tiled shower room; lounge/dining room; extended living/kitchen/diner with a beautiful range of fitted wall and base units with complementary granite work surfaces.

The accommodation briefly comprises hall; study/fourth bedroom; fully-tiled shower room; lounge/dining room.
The accommodation briefly comprises hall; study/fourth bedroom; fully-tiled shower room; lounge/dining room.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The extended living/kitchen/diner comes complete with a beautiful range of fitted wall and base units with complementary granite work surfaces.
The extended living/kitchen/diner comes complete with a beautiful range of fitted wall and base units with complementary granite work surfaces.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Integrated units include a Zanussi electric double oven with a four-ring gas hob and extractor over, and a dishwasher,.
Integrated units include a Zanussi electric double oven with a four-ring gas hob and extractor over, and a dishwasher,.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Bi-fold doors open onto to the rear garden and the kitchen/diner is open-plan through to the living room.
Bi-fold doors open onto to the rear garden and the kitchen/diner is open-plan through to the living room.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3