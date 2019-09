This detached property in Blackpool has just that. On the market for £799,500 with estate agents McKenzie, this property has four double bedrooms, a bespoke kitchen-diner, and a huge conservatory as well as the aforementioned cinema. Outside, you'll find a double garage and landscaped grounds overlooking Stanley Park golf course. Films and golf, what more could you want? Take a look around...

