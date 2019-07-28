Take a look around: Beautiful Lancastrian five-bed farmhouse with an acre of garden yours for £750,000
Dating back to the 1870s, this wonderfully rural farmhouse on the outskirts of Preston is a charming property. On the market for £750,000, it has truly massive gardens, classic period features, and more rooms than you can shake a stick at.
And rural living appeals to everyone in a way. A chance to get away and wake up to a sunrise poking its head over a faraway hill, the smell of wood and rain. Damsons Farmhouse offers all those nostalgically aspirational features and more, so take a look around...
Accessed via a beautiful driveway through the gardens, the home is built on a plot of around an acre.