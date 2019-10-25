Take a look around: £2.5m period home with seven bedrooms, five living rooms, and a pool



On the market with Miller Metcalfe, the detached property in Heath Charnock has been extensively renovated over the past two decades by the current owner, with the lush landscaped gardens rolling down to a paddock and a lake. This is a properly nice house. Take a look around...

Entrance hall other Buy a Photo

Living room (credit: Miller Metcalfe) other Buy a Photo

Living room (credit: Miller Metcalfe) other Buy a Photo

Living room (credit: Miller Metcalfe) other Buy a Photo

View more