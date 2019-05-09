Study reveals that it takes longer to sell a property in Blackpool than anywhere else in Britain

Blackpool has Britain’s slowest-moving property market, analysis has found.

Homes in the resort take the longest to go under offer at 71 days on average – a day longer than properties in London.

At the other end of the spectrum, Scotland has the fastest-selling market. Homes for sale in Edinburgh and Falkirk take an average of just 27 days to go under offer – less than half the British average of 56 days, Zoopla said.

Homes across Scotland take 42 days to sell on average. Looking at Britain’s nations and regions, the West Midlands has the next fastest selling

times, at 46 days.

Zoopla, which analysed home sales in the 50 biggest towns and cities, said Glasgow has the third fastest-moving property market with homes going under offer in an average of 31 days.

Elsewhere in Scotland, Stirling is in fourth place (32 days), with Cardiff and Coventry in fifth place (37 days).

Giving tips for a smooth sale, Annabel Dixon, a spokeswoman for Zoopla, said: “The key is to get your pricing correct, meaning the best way to sell your home quickly is to ask for its true value given the current market.”