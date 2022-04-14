Lancashire staycationers: Here are the 'free-est' locations in the UK for a wallet-friendly break

Studies have found that the average UK household is going to be £1,000 worse off this year courtesy of the rising cost of living, so finding things to do on a budget, or even better for free, is essential for families looking to get away.

Scotland’s capital city showed itself to be the UK’s ‘free-est’ city, beating Manchester, Liverpool and London. Edinburgh has a population a 16th the size but only one third fewer free activities and attractions than London.

The top five cities with the most cost-free activities and attractions per capita are:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There's loads to see and do for free in Edinburgh

Edinburgh

Cardiff

Liverpool

Bristol

Manchester

The full list and travel guide of all 10 cities can be found here.

Cardiff came second in the study despite having the smallest population of approximately 360,000 people. The smaller population versus the large number of free attractions and activities makes Cardiff city a great location for anyone looking for an eventful getaway without the crowds.

Taking the third spot, Liverpool offers a number of free destinations throughout the North Western city with free sights including; the Beatles memorial statue in the city centre, St Luke’s, a bombed out church from WWII, and the city’s popular Chinatown.

London, the largest city in the UK, came in 10th of the ‘free-est’ and is not only a cultural melting pot but also home to the most cost-free public art galleries and museums, ranging from the famous Tate Modern to the magnificent Natural History Museum holding the bones of dinosaurs. It only came last in the list due to its huge population figure - meaning there are less free attractions and activities on offer per capita.