Other bizarre items which guests forgot to take home with them included a drone, six-foot feathered angel wings, an ancient coin collection and a Jimmy Choo Cinderella shoe.

Staff at Travelodge’s 582 hotels reported a significant increase in holiday items being left behind during the last year.

The suitcase of Blackpool rock was found at the firm’s South Promenade venue in the resort, a dress made out of postcards was left in Bournemouth, while housekeepers at Rhyl Seafront Travelodge in North Wales were pleasantly surprised when they entered room 13 to be greeted by a huge inflatable unicorn pool float sitting on the bed.

A Pomsky dog called Beyoncé was left behind at Manchester Central Travelodge.

There was also a growing trend of wedding related items being left behind by brides, grooms and wedding guests, such as an Islamic marriage certificate and a wedding cake piñata.

Shakila Ahmed from Travelodge said: “In 2021, following Freedom Day, we welcomed back millions of customers to our hotels and we saw a significant increase in bookings. This has led to a range of interesting items being left behind by our customers across our UK hotels.

“When it comes to why so many of our customers forget their treasured items, it’s basically due to us all being time poor, juggling multiple tasks and being in a hurry to get from A to B. In the rush, valuable possessions are easily forgotten.”