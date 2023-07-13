Hen do over  "I do"

Brits have more fun partying on the Hen do than they do at the actual wedding, according to new national research.

The study from Butlin’s Big Weekenders revealed over half of Brits (53%) believe the Hen do is more fun than the nuptials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The same number (53%) say a Hen do on home soil is better than going abroad, while 54% prefer partying on one resort where all the facilities are in one place.

Butlin's Big Weekender

No matter where or when you decide to party, it’s clear there’s one person who you need to watch. The study found that mothers-in-law are likely to be the biggest liability on a Hen do, followed by work colleagues (12%) and mums (11%).

The most common time to plan a Hen do is 3-4 months in advance, in stark comparison to men, who are most likely to plan a Stag do just 2-3 days in advance.

UK Hens are also placing a greater emphasis on value for money during the cost of living crisis – with 55% saying that the cost element was the worst part of a Hen do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When it comes to Hen’s favourite activities, food and drink top the list, but Brits have a real passion for bottomless brunch (30%), clubbing (27%) and karaoke (26%).

Brits have more fun partying on the Hen do than they do at the actual wedding

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Meyer, Head of Product & Proposition at Butlin’s said: “Cost is one of the biggest concerns when planning a Hen do, so we’ve worked hard to make sure all of our guests get fantastic value for money and an incredible experience. Big Weekenders are packed with such a wide range of activities – it doesn’t matter if you’re a fancy dress fanatic or a bottomless brunch pro – we’ve got it all!”

Top Ten Best Hen Activities Going out for a meal 54% Playing drinking games 31% Bottomless Brunch 30% Clubbing 27% Karaoke 26% Fancy dress 24% Escape rooms 24% Go Karting 23% Pool Parties 22% Doing a murder mystery 19%

Butlin’s Big Weekenders, exclusively for adults, are expected to surge in popularity among UK Hens this year when they return in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starting from just £59pp, guests get accommodation and entertainment including pool parties, headline DJ acts and activities all included in the price.

Big Weekenders are packed with such a wide range of activities