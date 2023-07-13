News you can trust since 1873
Hen do over  "I do"

Hen parties are more fun than the wedding, according to Butlin’s Big Weekenders
By Joe LoughranContributor
Published 13th Jul 2023, 17:02 BST- 2 min read

Brits have more fun partying on the Hen do than they do at the actual wedding, according to new national research.

The study from Butlin’s Big Weekenders revealed over half of Brits (53%) believe the Hen do is more fun than the nuptials.

The same number (53%) say a Hen do on home soil is better than going abroad, while 54% prefer partying on one resort where all the facilities are in one place.

Butlin's Big Weekender
No matter where or when you decide to party, it’s clear there’s one person who you need to watch. The study found that mothers-in-law are likely to be the biggest liability on a Hen do, followed by work colleagues (12%) and mums (11%).

The most common time to plan a Hen do is 3-4 months in advance, in stark comparison to men, who are most likely to plan a Stag do just 2-3 days in advance.

UK Hens are also placing a greater emphasis on value for money during the cost of living crisis – with 55% saying that the cost element was the worst part of a Hen do.

When it comes to Hen’s favourite activities, food and drink top the list, but Brits have a real passion for bottomless brunch (30%), clubbing (27%) and karaoke (26%).

Brits have more fun partying on the Hen do than they do at the actual wedding
Alex Meyer, Head of Product & Proposition at Butlin’s said: “Cost is one of the biggest concerns when planning a Hen do, so we’ve worked hard to make sure all of our guests get fantastic value for money and an incredible experience. Big Weekenders are packed with such a wide range of activities – it doesn’t matter if you’re a fancy dress fanatic or a bottomless brunch pro – we’ve got it all!”

Top Ten Best Hen Activities

Going out for a meal

54%

Playing drinking games

31%

Bottomless Brunch

30%

Clubbing

27%

Karaoke

26%

Fancy dress

24%

Escape rooms

24%

Go Karting

23%

Pool Parties

22%

Doing a murder mystery

19%

Butlin’s Big Weekenders, exclusively for adults, are expected to surge in popularity among UK Hens this year when they return in September.

Starting from just £59pp, guests get accommodation and entertainment including pool parties, headline DJ acts and activities all included in the price.

Big Weekenders are packed with such a wide range of activitiesBig Weekenders are packed with such a wide range of activities
Big Weekenders are packed with such a wide range of activities

To find out more or book your next Big Weekender break visit: http://www.butlins.com/bigweekenders