A north west couple toured the North Coast 500 - in a converted hearse dubbed 'the Grim Sleeper'

Shannon Orr, 24, and Iain Cameron, 31, drove from Warrington around the scenic route in Scotland.

Their eye-catching black vehicle, nicknamed the Grim Sleeper, prompted so much interest they started an Instagram account for it.

The couple bought the 1998 Volvo 960 Hearse already converted, for £3,500 after seeing it advertised on Facebook.

The Grim Sleeper

Their two dogs, Billy and Peanut, joined them on the jaunt.

"We didn't do any of the conversion we bought it already converted so we can't claim anything for that sadly.

"All we have added up to now is the Halloween figures on the dash, the ducks on the wing mirrors and the skeletons on the front and back.

Shannon Orr, 24, and Iain Cameron

"We are planning to buy more to convert ourselves in the future as well as hiring this one out.

"We plan to use it for all our future road trips, up to now we haven't planned where we are going next.

"But I'm sure it'll attract a lot of attention where ever we go."

Admin worker Shannon said it was no different from a normal car to drive, except for sticking out in parking spaces.

Iain works as a mechanic.

Shannon added: "I think with it being a hearse it puts people of due to its previous passengers but it just works so well as a camper if you can get past that part."

