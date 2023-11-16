Some of the best hotels in and around Lancashire have been named by the Good Hotel Award.
The awards, which have been running since 2014 aim to recognise hospitality businesses based on merit.
The annual awards are free to enter and winners are decided on customer feedback/votes and online reviews.
Click below to see which hotels, guesthouses and serviced apartments in Lancashire or within easy driving distance of our area made the winners list.
1. Hotels
Check out which hotel has won what. Photo: Google
2. The Spa Hotel at Ribby Hall Village in Wrea Green
The Spa Hotel won this year's Gold Seal Award for achieving consistently high customer ratings/votes over three years. Photo: Google
3. Northcote, Langho
Northcote in Lango has also won the 2023/4 Gold Seal for consistently high service.
It's sister restaurant is Michelin starred, and owners have ambitious plans to extend both parts of the business. Photo: Google
4. Titanic Hotel, Liverpool
The Titanic Hotel achieves the Blue Ribbon Award.
Part of the redevelopment of the historic Stanley Dock complex, this trendy, upscale hotel in a converted 19th-century warehouse is 1.6 miles from the Albert Dock museums and 1.5 miles from Moorfields train station. Photo: Google
5. The Swan Hotel and Spa, Ulverston
This Lakeland hotel is dog and family-friendly, offering family suites, individually designed loft suites and boutique bedrooms as well as spa facilities.
This year it's achieved a Blue Ribbon in the Good Hotel Award. Photo: Google
6. Nunsmere Hall, Tarporley
Nunsmere Hall in Cheshire wins a Gold Seal.
This stately hotel is set on extensive grounds and bordered by a 60-acre lake. Photo: Google