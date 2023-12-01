Blackpool has been named as one of the best places in the UK for thrift shopping

Charity shops and thrifting have risen in popularity in recent years as people look to save money and search for one-off vintage goods, with #ThriftTok showcasing over 2.6 billion views on TikTok alone.

With this in mind, discount code site Savoo has analysed 50 places across the UK to reveal the top cities for thrifting, looking at various metrics such as the number of charity shops, antique fairs and search volume for key terms such as ‘charity shops’ and ‘car boot sales’.

Blackpool came eighth in the UK, with 195 charity shops, nine antique fairs and nine car boots.

We’ve charry-picked some of the charity shops in the area that score four or more out of five according to Google Reviews.

1 . Charity shops All of the shops here rated 4 or more out of 5, according to Google Reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Barnardos, Abingdon Street, Blackpool Open seven days a week, this shop rates as 4.2/5 on Google Reviews. Opening times are 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am-4pm on Sundays. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . PDSA Charity Shop, Talbot Road, Blackpool This shop in aid of the PDSA animal charity achieves a Google Review rating of 4.9/5. It's open from 9.30am-5pm every day apart from Sunday, which is 10am to 5pm. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . British Heart Foundation, Church Street, Blackpool This shop is rated as 4.2/5 on Google Reviews. It is open 9.30am-5pm every day apart from Sundays, when it is open from 10am to 4pm. Photo: Google Photo Sales

5 . Trinity Hospice Shop, Red Bank Road, Blackpool This shop in aid of a local hospice, rates as 4.3/5 on Google Reviews. It's open from 9.30am-4.30pm daily, apart from Sundays, when it's open from 11am-4pm. Photo: Google Photo Sales

6 . LGBT Charity Shop, Talbot Road, Blackpool This shop rates as 5/5 on Google Reviews, selling furniture and clothes. It's open seven days a week, with varying opening times. Photo: Google Photo Sales