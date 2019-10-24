Retail & Leisure Awards: Your chance to nominate as we celebrate the best of the Fylde

The Gazette is very proud to be launching its Retail & Leisure Awards 2019!

These awards have been formulated to provide a platform to recognise, reward and celebrate all the successful retail and leisure destinations, and the people who work within them, across the Fylde Coast.

Last year's winners celebrate in the Blackpool Retail and Leisure Awards

If you are proud of your business’s growth, innovation or contribution to the community, we want to hear from you.

You may have an apprentice, manager or team member within your company who is a high achiever, committed to excellence. Why not put them forward for an extra special award?

What makes your business stand out from the crowd? How do you attract new footfall or keep the loyalty of your existing customers? Which is the best leisure destination, eatery, bar, or beauty business in the area? We want to hear from you now.

The categories are:

Fashion Store of the Year

Retailer of the Year (non-fashion)

New Business/Retailer of the Year

Bar /Restaurant of the Year

Hair/Beauty Business of the Year

Leisure Venue of the Year

Customer Service Award

Shop Front of the Year

Manager of the Year

Community Contribution Award

Entries can be accepted from owners of businesses, managers, employees and customers.

To nominate - and for more details on the categories - go to www.blackpoolretailandleisure.co.uk and complete the online entry form.

Attach any additional information and visual references you want the judges to take into consideration.

Or post to Retail and Leisure Awards, The Gazette (jpimedia), 15 Olympic Court, Boardmans Way, Whitehills Business Park, Blackpool, FY4 5GU.

Alternatively you can email us at blackpoolretailandleisureawards@jpimedia.co.uk by Wednesday 13th November 2019.

Judging will be undertaken by a panel of judges representing the business sector.

Shortlisted nominees will be invited to a glittering gala presentation evening at The Imperial Hotel, Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 2HB on Wednesday 11th December 2019 when the winners will be announced.

Don’t delay, nominate today!