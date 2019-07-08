Recognition for proud Fleetwood Sea Cadet Alex

A teenager has become the first member of Fleetwood Sea Cadets to be chosen for a prestigious role

Alexander Gray, 16, of Queen Terrace, Fleetwood, was chosen as the Lord Lord-Lieutenants’ Cadet for 2019/20 at a ceremony at Samlesbury Hall, outside Preston.

The accolade is presented each year by the NWRFAC (the North West of England and Isle of Man Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association) and recognises a consistently high standard of endeavour in the Cadets nominated.

Each year only one Cadet in each county is chosen for the role, which sees the successful candidate representing all the county’s Cadet units on behalf of the Lord Lieutenant.

Three candidates were up for consideration for the role - a Royal Marine Cadet, and Air Training Corps Cadet and Alex.

All three had to be interviewed by the Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire, Lord Shuttleworth, before the choice was made and Alex received a certificate during the ceremony at Samlesbury.

Lt Cdr Dennis Archbold, commanding officer of the Fleetwood Sea Cadet unit, said: “As far as we know, Alex is the first member of Fleetwood Sea Cadets to be chosen for this role, stretching back more than 50 years.

“I had no hesitation in nominating Alex and he has done himself and the unit proud.”

Alex has been a member of the Sea Cadets for the last five years and during that time he has passed a string of courses and also excelled as a gym instructor.

It has certainly been a successful time for the Fleetwood unit, with three teams recently qualifying for the finals of the National Regatta in London next month.