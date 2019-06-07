Pub named after Blackpool impresario is back open after being transformed from a squatters' den

A Blackpool pub which was once home to squatters has been given a new lease of life.

Uncle Peter Websters has re-opened with plans to entertain visitors and residents alike after Richard Cahill and business partner Emma Smith bought the derelict 1930s vintage pub.

Richard Cahill at the refurbished Uncle Peter Websters with the Olympic sized pool table

It was originally The Washington but has for many years been named after the Central Pier impresario Uncle Peter Webster, who used to let youngsters have their first crack at fame on stage, years before TV’s The X Factor.

And this Sunday night, Richard has former Bizarre Inc singer Angie Brown performing as she is in town for her appearance at the Pride Festival plus DJ Nathan Rostron.

Richard, who has 10 years’ experience in the pubs trade in London and in Manchester, said: “I came across Uncle Peter Websters and I thought this should be a great pub.

“But it has had squatters living in there and they had done so much damage. I took it over in February and it was a shambles. I have had to have a lot of work done just to get it in a condition where it could be a pub once again.

Richard Cahill with assistant manager Jeff Wardle

“I had to spend £15,000 on the electricity system alone after the squatters wrecked it.

“Now we have an Olympic-sized pool table and a classic juke box and an open fire. I have chosen a cool blue colour scheme for the walls, grey wood, mainly taking it back to the original wood.

“Upstairs we are going for a red and white colour scheme and have it as an overflow room or karaoke bar until late.

“I want this to be a pub for the local community as well as the visitors.”