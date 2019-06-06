Pick up a bargain at a Colour Me Beautiful Swish clothes swap in Poulton in aid of Streetlife

A style guru is using her expertise to help women declutter their wardrobes and pick up a bargain by hosting a Swish clothes swap.

Sarah Harris, consultant for Colour Me Beautiful, is hosting the event at Vicarage Park Community Centre, Poulton, on Saturday, July 6, from 10.30am until 1pm.

Sarah Harris will host a Swish event

Tickets are £10 and includes a goodie bag and refreshments. All money will go to Streetlife, in Blackpool.

The 53-year-old, who is the wife of late ventriloquist Keith Harris, said: “A colleague of mine had organised a similar swap and I thought it would be a great idea to do for Streetlife. I attended a Colour Me Beautiful conference in London which discussed sustainable fashion and being more environmentally friendly, so this fits into the ethos of recycling.

“I will be collecting items up until two weeks prior to the event and items must be in good clean condition and preferably on hangers. I will give a voucher in return and when they exchange on the day they must take the hanger with the item. Anything left over will go to Streetlife.

“I will be on hand at the swap to help with any colour or style dilemmas and people can browse through our range of make-up colours.”

Sarah Harris during her modelling days

Sarah, who used to be a fashion model, working all over the world, trained to be a Colour Me Beautiful consultant two years ago.

She said: “I didn’t expect to change my career. I was looking after our two children and helping Keith with things but he died in 2015 of cancer and I wondered what to do. I have been involved in fashion and I came across Colour Me Beautiful. I have experience of trying on clothes and seeing what suits people.”

If anyone has clothes to donate, email sarah@sarahharrisstyle.co.uk. Maximum of 20 items. No underwear, nightwear, swimwear or pierced jewellery. Women’s clothes and accessories only. All clothes must be washed and in good condition. For more information, visit www.sarahharrisstyle.co.uk

