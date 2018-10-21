Party meeting and Mexico proposal leads to marriage

Have your say

The sun shone as Emma Abraham and Chris Lawson’s wedding day dawned at The Villa, Wrea Green.

The Blackpool couple met at a party, through a mutual friend, nearly six years ago.

Chris and Emma Lawson. Photos: H2 Photoraphy www.h2photography.co.uk

Chris, a plumbing and heating engineer, proposed in Mexico four years ago whilst they were enjoying a romantic meal.

They tied the knot on 26 July surrounded by their family and friends.

Singer Paul Guard kept the day flowing. He sang Etta James’ At Last as Emma walked down the aisle and he also sang their first dance song - All of Me by John Legend. Paul was toastmaster at the reception too.

Emma, a recruitment consultant, said: “We had Chris Hurst who is a magician and mind reader perform magic for our guests.

Chris and Emma Lawson

“Both Paul and Chris made our day extra special, our guests are still talking about how great our day was!

“We had the most powerful Focus RS in the world, Grant Butler brought the car down from Glasgow to be Chris’s wedding car.

“It’s a 1057BHP and has featured in a number of magazines.

“For my wedding present Chris surprised me with a personalised number plate.”

Chris, 38, said: “The day and the weather were perfect. My bride looked amazing.

Emma, 29, added:”It was amazing from start to finish, couldn’t have asked for a better day.

They honeymooned at Ribby Hall and plan a return visit to Mexico.