Garstang town crier Hilary McGrath with the other town criers.

Oyez, oyez, oyez...it's Garstang town crier contest time: pictures from the event

The Town Criers competition was a colourful start to the Garstang Arts and Music festival taking place in the market town until Monday.

The criers paraded through the town and were judged on sustained volume and clarity, diction and inflection, presentation and engagement, and also on accuracy.

Ilkley town crier Isabel Ashman.

Ilkley town crier Isabel Ashman.
Ilkley town crier Isabel Ashman.

Ilkley town crier Isabel Ashman.
Great Harwood town crier Rawden Kerr.

Great Harwood town crier Rawden Kerr.
Darlington town crier Peter Stemmer

Darlington town crier Peter Stemmer
