Oyez, oyez, oyez...it's Garstang town crier contest time: pictures from the event

The criers paraded through the town and were judged on sustained volume and clarity, diction and inflection, presentation and engagement, and also on accuracy.

Garstang Town Crier Competition. Ilkley town crier Isabel Ashman.

Garstang Town Crier competition Ilkley town crier Isabel Ashman.

Garstang Town Crier Competition Great Harwood town crier Rawden Kerr.

Garstang Town Crier Competition Darlington town crier Peter Stemmer

