As the Pleasure Beach prepares to open for the 2019 season, bosses at the theme park are looking to fill an array of positions.

From payroll to park services, there are plenty of full-time and casual opportunities for job hunters. Listed below are all the position available, you can apply here

Jobs within the park catering team include, chefs, fish fryers, fast food staff, ice cream sellers and pizza makers all working hard to provide the guests with helpful and cheerful service.

Responsible for providing exceptional guest service and support while working closely with the restaurant managers and other team members to maintain operational standards and procedures.

The varied responsibilities of this role may include; marshalling school children safely across the car park, selling show tickets, greeting or saying goodbye to guests.

The candidates will ideally have a Military or Security Services background ideally with frontline Security / First aid experience, must have SIA door licence as a minimum and a full clean driving license.

The role will be responsible for weekly and monthly payrolls, and will deal with large payrolls, RTI submissions, auto enrolment, NEST pensions and court orders.

The HR co-ordinator will deal with recruitment and general HR administration. Also undertaking work for the head of HR including minutes taking for HR meetings.