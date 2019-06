Have your say

Wyre Country Park at Stanah in Thornton will be staging its annual open day early next month.

The free event will feature displays, stalls and activities for all the family.

It takes place on Saturday July 6, from 11am until 4pm.

Although entry is free, individual prices may apply to certain activities.

Last year's included a bird of prey display.

Organisers say the event is wheelchair and pushchair accessible. Dogs on leads are welcome.