Tis the season to eat, drink and be merry.

So we take a step back in time with pictures of some well-known Blackpool pubs and how they used to look in yesteryear.

Bloomfield Hotel, Bloomfield Road, South Shore, pictured in the 1930s

Some of them have long gone, others are still open – but look quite different now than they once did in times gone-by.

The Foxhall Pub, on Blackpool Promenade, in 1986

The Little Vic Pub, Victoria Street, Blackpool in 1988. After its original bell tower was removed in the 70s, there was a failed attempt to have the building listed. It was demolished in 1989 to make way for shops.

The Saddle Inn Pub, Whitegate Drive. This November 1960 shows the old House of Lords smoking room

The legendary seafront pub, the Manchester Hotel, was rebuilt in 1996, at a cost of �1.3m. This version, in 1935 Art Deco Style, cost just �35,000.

No 3 hotel, Devonshire Square, Blackpool, in 1975. It was recently taken over by Ma Kellys.

The Halfway House pub, St Annes Road, South Shore, amid snow drifts, in January 1940

The old Shovels Inn on Common Edge Road, once known as Moss Edge Lane. The current pub was built behind the old one in the 50s, before it was knocked down

The Hop Inn, Blackpool, pictured in May 1987