Up the creek – in Lytham with our wonderful archive pictures

Lytham Creek – based on the Ribble Estuary – once hummed with busy shipping traffic.

Our wonderful black-and-white archive pictures show the creek, just east of Lytham, during the 1970s, 80s and 90s.

Lytham Creek, February 1993

By the 1980s, the shipping traffic had long gone, it was flourishing as a dock for Ribble Cruising Club craft, as our picture from March 1988 shows.

It accommodated 70 berths for members’ vessels – at the time this photo was taken, ranging from a 19ft Squib, to a 40ft cruising yacht, called White Fire.

Boats can be seen moored on the banks of Liggard Brook, near Dock Road, in Lytham, pictured in March 1974.

Lytham Shipbuilding and Engineering Co – set up in February 1894 – used to be based at Lytham Creek.

Once one of the town’s main employers, the yard closed in 1955.