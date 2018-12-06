This is how Lancashire looked in 1987

A selection of your photographs from days gone by.
This week we are looking at 1987. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know.
In front of parents, the children of Samlesbury C of E primary school, near Preston, put on an evening called "Dance for Christmas", supervised by Lancashire's physical educaiton adviser, Mrs Barbara Lipscombe, who is pictured above with some of the children
Sponsored "sits" at a Doberman training school raised enough money to train a Labrador puppy to be a guide dog. The Longton and district branch of the Guide Dogs for the Blind presented the dog-owners based in Walmer Bridge with a framed photograph of the puppy they helped fund, and president of the branch and local celebrity Bill Beaumont handed over the photo to Kate Boston of the Norwest Doberman Obedience Club
Schoolboy Anthony Foulkes led the way at the culmination of a 1,000 guide dog appeal. Anthony, aged 10, was one of 15 of Dave Ireland's pupils taking part in an organ recital at Lonsdale Club, Preston. Anthony is pictured with fellow pupils and teacher Dave Ireland
These cheery children are brushing up for this year's school panto at Grimsargh Parochial C of E school, near Preston. The school's children are giving three doses of fun with performances of Cinderella, Our Favourite Characters and The Musicians of Bremen